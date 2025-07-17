Sheikh Mohammed Dedicates A Heartfelt Poem For Sheikh Hamdan’s First Year As UAE Defense Minister

A tribute straight from the heart…

H.H Sheikh Mohammed just dropped a heartfelt poem for H.H Sheikh Hamdan and it’s giving proud dad energy in the best way.

To mark one year since Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed became the UAE’s Minister of Defence, the Dubai Ruler shared a poetic tribute on his X account, praising his son’s strength, loyalty, and leadership. The verses were full of emotion, trust, and quiet pride. You could feel the bond.

إلى حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم .. أهديك أطيب المعاني والأماني .. pic.twitter.com/oYmmAx0Zw5 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 17, 2025

One year in, and already shaping the future

It’s been exactly a year since Sheikh Hamdan stepped into the role of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence on July 18, 2024. Backed by the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, his appointment wasn’t just a title, it was a sign of fresh leadership taking charge.

A year later, Sheikh Hamdan has brought a fresh vision to the defence space. Pushing for modernisation, stronger regional ties, and future-ready strategies. His approach blends innovation and tradition, and his leadership is helping shape a new era for the UAE’s defence forces.

And as Sheikh Mohammed’s poem so beautifully captured, this is just the beginning

This wasn’t just about hitting the one-year mark. It was about recognising the shift—the younger generation stepping up, carrying legacy, and building what’s next.

Sheikh Mohammed’s poem says it all without saying too much. One year down, and this story’s just getting started.

