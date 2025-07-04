News

WATCH: Emirati Royal H.H Sheikh Rashed Stopped By A Young Boy’s Project To Show His Support

By

A young boy’s kind idea just got the sweetest surprise… a visit from H.H Sheikh Rashed himself. His fridge project in Musharif caught royal attention. And the internet can’t get enough of the heartwarming moment!

A surprise royal visit

Sheikh Rashed Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi paid a surprise visit to a young boy’s community fridge initiative. Moreover, the fridge, set up by the child, aims to provide free food and water to those in need. In the video, Sheikh Rashed is seen tasting the drink and encouraging the young boy with kind words.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

It’s all about supporting young ideas

It was a clear message that good ideas, no matter how small or young their origin, deserve support. The internet is loving this wholesome moment.

Comments poured in with people saying, “This is why this country is growing — great leaders!” and “This is why I love Dubai!” Many praised the UAE’s leadership, calling the people the country’s greatest asset and highlighting how respected and respectful their leaders are. One user summed it up perfectly: “You always see them supporting and helping out — I love this country, God bless and protect all the leaders in the UAE.”

Kindness goes a long way

Sometimes, it takes just one fridge and a bit of heart to make an impact… and Sheikh Rashed’s gesture made sure this young changemaker’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

