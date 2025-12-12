Smashi TV Secures Exclusive Streaming Rights For Two Major Gulf Football Championships

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Smashi TV just scored big… and so did football fans across the region.
With back-to-back tournaments happening over the next two weeks, Smashi TV will be the only place to watch the region’s rising stars compete at an elite level.
The UAE–Oman Super League is a high-intensity, cross-border youth championship created to bring together the top emerging football talents from the UAE and Oman.
The goal?
To elevate the next generation of players with stronger competition, more match minutes, and exposure to new playing styles.
The tournament promises:
High-quality, competitive matches
A platform for identifying standout youth talent
A rare opportunity for UAE & Oman clubs to face each other on regional ground
And every minute will stream exclusively on Smashi TV.
Dates: December 12–13, 2025
Categories: U13, U15, U17
Hosted in Dubai’s world-class facilities, the Academies Elite Cup (AEC) is back with its Winter 2025 edition… and it is bigger, bolder, and more competitive than ever.
AEC is an invitation-based tournament featuring top academies and clubs from across the Arab world. The competition aims to:
Unite the next generation of Arab footballers
Elevate youth-level match quality
Bridge football communities across borders
Encourage cultural exchange and sportsmanship
This year’s AEC is packed with premium features:
Fully recorded matches
Professional photography & videography
Tech-integrated competition systems
Live match highlights
Team statistics & individual analysis
VAR-enabled officiating
Every match will be streamed live on Smashi TV, giving families, fans, scouts, and coaches seamless access, anywhere in the world!
Dates: December 15–18, 2025
Location: Dubai, UAE
Age Groups: U9, U10, U11, U12, U14
From performance analysis to cross-border matchups, these platforms are shaping the future of Arab football.. and Smashi TV is bringing it all straight to your screen. Stay tuned!
