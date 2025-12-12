Smashi TV Secures Exclusive Streaming Rights For Two Major Gulf Football Championships

Smashi TV just scored big… and so did football fans across the region.

The platform has officially become the exclusive streamer of two of the most exciting youth football tournaments in the Gulf:

the UAE–Oman Football Super League and the Academies Elite Cup (AEC)

With back-to-back tournaments happening over the next two weeks, Smashi TV will be the only place to watch the region’s rising stars compete at an elite level.

WATCH HERE

1. The UAE–Oman Super League Kicks Off This Friday — LIVE & FREE on Smashi TV

The UAE–Oman Super League is a high-intensity, cross-border youth championship created to bring together the top emerging football talents from the UAE and Oman.

The goal?

To elevate the next generation of players with stronger competition, more match minutes, and exposure to new playing styles.

The tournament promises:

High-quality, competitive matches

A platform for identifying standout youth talent

A rare opportunity for UAE & Oman clubs to face each other on regional ground

And every minute will stream exclusively on Smashi TV.

Dates: December 12–13, 2025

Categories: U13, U15, U17

2. AEC 2025: The Arab Region’s Elite Youth Championship Returns Next Week

Hosted in Dubai’s world-class facilities, the Academies Elite Cup (AEC) is back with its Winter 2025 edition… and it is bigger, bolder, and more competitive than ever.

AEC is an invitation-based tournament featuring top academies and clubs from across the Arab world. The competition aims to:

Unite the next generation of Arab footballers

Elevate youth-level match quality

Bridge football communities across borders

Encourage cultural exchange and sportsmanship

This year’s AEC is packed with premium features:

Elite-Level Tournament Experience

Fully recorded matches

Professional photography & videography

Tech-integrated competition systems

Live match highlights

Team statistics & individual analysis

VAR-enabled officiating

Every match will be streamed live on Smashi TV, giving families, fans, scouts, and coaches seamless access, anywhere in the world!

Dates: December 15–18, 2025

Location: Dubai, UAE

Age Groups: U9, U10, U11, U12, U14

Both tournaments share a powerful vision: To develop the region’s youth talent through consistent, high-level competition!

From performance analysis to cross-border matchups, these platforms are shaping the future of Arab football.. and Smashi TV is bringing it all straight to your screen. Stay tuned!

WATCH HERE