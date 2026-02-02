Some Creators Are Saying Content Permits Are Being Rejected For “Inappropriate” Posts

A growing number of creators are claiming that content permits are being rejected in the UAE due to posts being labelled as “inappropriate” or “vulgar.” While there’s been no official rule or public clarification confirming this, multiple stories have started popping up online, and the reaction has been loud.

What’s being said online

Across social media, creators have been talking about second-hand experiences they’ve heard from others in the industry. According to these accounts, some permit applications were allegedly declined after reviews of creators’ existing content.

Again, none of this has been formally confirmed. But the same narrative has popped up multiple times, which is why it’s gaining traction.

The public reaction has been loud & positive

Comment sections quickly filled with praise for the idea of stricter content standards. Many users said they welcomed stronger oversight, especially when it comes to content that could influence younger audiences.

Some comments highlighted concerns around unhealthy online influences, while others said they felt proud that higher standards might be enforced.

Why this conversation is happening now

These discussions come as the UAE continues to regulate its digital and advertising space more closely. Earlier last year, the UAE Media Council confirmed that from February 1, 2026, all advertisers and content creators must hold a valid Advertiser Permit.

The rule applies to both paid and unpaid promotions across social media, websites, blogs, and other digital platforms.

Moreover, issued under Federal Media Law No. 55 of 2023, the regulation applies to all forms of media, including print, broadcast, online publications, digital ads, and sponsored content. It’s all about ensuring a professional, transparent, and trustworthy advertising environment while improving the overall quality of content shared online.

Staying ahead in the digital space

While these stories are still unofficial, they’ve sparked an important conversation about content, influence, and responsibility online. So, if you’re a creator or just scrolling, it’s a reminder that the digital space is evolving. And staying aware of the rules (official or not) has never been more important.

