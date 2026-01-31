Someone Racked Up A Bill Worth AED 546K At A Dubai Restaurant!

It was just another day at Mamabella Dubai… until someone casually dropped an AED 546,142.04 bill and made everyone’s jaws hit the floor.

More than half a million dirhams.

On food and drinks.

It was one of those “Whoops, There Goes My Savings” moment

What did this legendary feast include, you ask?

Well, we’re talking AED 840 worth of wagyu, AED 1,200 worth of cake, and enough drinks and bubbles which we lost count of. Good times, indeed… but also goodbye to your savings while you’re at it.

Back when we thought AED480K was wild

Taking you back in time, Lovin’ had compared an AED480K bill and calculated just about how many apartments and karaks that much money could get you in Dubai. Mamabella just one-upped it and gave us a sequel.

And with this one? People have come to terms that only in Dubai can a restaurant outing turn into a headline like this.

