Speculations Of Donald Trump Relocating To Dubai Aren't All That Unbelievable

There are strong speculations of President Donald Trump considering relocating out of the USA after the end of his term.

And this is no assumption floating around in the air, the president himself hinted at the same during a recent political rally where he said, “maybe I’ll have to leave the country…I don’t know”

Hear it straight from the horse’s mouth right here:

*0:37 onwards*

Back to the point; Clear-eyed USA citizens are demanding the government to take action against the president in light of the recent U.S. Capitol breach, by impeaching or imprisoning Trump as well as imprisoning the Capitol mob. Thus, the mounting tension over the president’s next move to avoid facing repercussions after he’s no longer in power and his all presidential immunity is lost.