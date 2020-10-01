Announcements
IPL 2020: SRK Fans Have A Field Day As They Spot the B-Town Actor Cheering On KKR At The Dubai Cricket Stadium
After a bunch of fake and throwback pictures did rounds of the net, the official twitter account of IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders shared a LEGIT click of Shah Rukh Khan cheering on the IPL team during the KKR VS RR (Rajasthan Royals) match from the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 30.
SRK who is also the co-owner of KKR was seen boosting the morale of the players from his team… which ultimately led to a big WINNN!! Lucky mascot or not, SRK was surely on cloud 9 after KKR’s brilliant victory
Fans got teasing glimpses of the Indian actor attending the match along with his elder son Aryan Khan
The B-town superstar’s chilled out ‘Don 2’ kinda hairdo, sported with a purple beanie and KKR themed outfit and mask left tweeps in a PROPER frenzy over the 54-year-old!!
Just wait and WATCH SRK’s IPL long and laid back hairdo make a comeback this 2020!!
With KKR winning with 37 runs, the Indian actor has been unanimously deemed as the lucky mascot of the team and loving fans have even referred to the actor as their “favourite Knight is in the house!🔥”
Some more candid clicks of the actor supporting the IPL 2020 match in Dubai, cuz we know all you SRK diehards can NOT get enough of this iconic man!
The undisputed king of romance could be seen cheering on his lads from the stands throughout the nailbiting match
Both legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan congratulated KKR on the impressive win and complimented the young players for their efforts and spectaaaccc performances!
If the KKR team got a speech anything similar to the actor’s iconic ‘Sattar Minute’ dislodge in Chake De… well then that could very well be the secret to their win😏
Well, that and the hard work demonstrated by all the players from the IPL franchise.