Sudden Lane Changes Are Putting Lives At Risk On Dubai Roads

Ever been driving in Dubai and suddenly someone just swerves into your lane like they missed their exit in life?

Dubai Police are once again warning drivers about sudden lane changes, saying it’s becoming one of the leading causes of serious crashes across the emirate. It might feel like a small move in the moment, but on high-speed roads, it can turn into a life-changing impact in SECONDS.

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No indicators, no warnings

According to Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, many accidents happen because drivers switch lanes without checking blind spots or using indicators. That split-second decision leaves other motorists with almost no time to react, especially on fast-moving roads across Dubai.

And it’s not just risky, it’s costly too, a sudden swerving violation can lead to an AED 1,000 fine plus 4 black points, with radars and police surveillance actively monitoring these behaviours across the city.

What looks “quick” can turn serious fast

Dubai Police say sudden swerving is not just risky, it’s dangerous driving behavior that can lead to rollovers, loss of control, and major injuries. What might feel like “just changing lanes quickly” is actually one of the most unpredictable actions on the road. And on roads built for speed, unpredictability is exactly what causes danger.

The reminder that EVERYONE needs right now

Authorities are urging drivers to stick to lanes, signal properly, check mirrors, and keep safe distances at all times. Calm, predictable driving isn’t just recommended, it’s what keeps everyone alive on the road. And for anyone spotting dangerous behavior, incidents can be reported through the “We Are All Police” service via 901 or the Police Eye feature on the Dubai Police app.

Soo… no rush is worth a crash. Stay in your lane.

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