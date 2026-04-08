Entrepreneur Tam Khan: “Every Time They Said Dubai Was Finished, It Proved Them Wrong”

Yup, Dubai keeps proving the world wrong.

Dubai’s been through it all, and every time the headlines shouted, “it’s over,” the city bounced back stronger than ever. From financial crashes to floods and pandemics, the UAE has shown the world what resilience, ambition, and unity really look like.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

The tough years that tested Dubai

Back in 2008, the global financial crisis shook Dubai’s booming real estate and finance scene. Everyone doubted the city could recover… but it did, and fast.

Then 2020 hit, bringing the pandemic and testing everything from health systems to daily life. Dubai adapted, stayed safe, and bounced back quicker than most could imagine.

And in 2024, historic floods hit. But once again, Dubai’s planning, infrastructure, and fast response meant the city came out on top.

Dubai has heard it all before. 2008 — the financial crisis.

2020 — the global pandemic.

2024 — historic floods. Every time the headlines said the same thing:

“Dubai is finished.” And every time, Dubai proved them wrong. The world is watching again.

And once again, the UAE… pic.twitter.com/97ZdLLq2kk — Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) March 5, 2026

Entrepreneur Tam Khan on Dubai’s unstoppable spirit

Tam Khan summed it up perfectly: “Every time the headlines said, ‘Dubai is finished,’ Dubai proved them wrong. The world is watching again. And once again, the UAE will show what resilience, ambition, and unity truly look like.” He went on: “God bless the UAE. What a country, what amazing leadership. Impeccable. Safety, schools, healthcare, banking, weather, cleanliness, law, infrastructure, opportunities, real estate, networking, you name it. Defence? Totally unshakable. The boom is coming sooner than expected, and those who trusted the leadership are about to be part of the next prosperous chapter. Alhamdhulillah.

Why the world keeps watching

The UAE keeps proving why it’s one of the safest, smartest, and most inspiring places to live. Dubai rises stronger, faster, and better every time, and anyone who’s here can feel just how special it is.

The Lovin Dubai Show : UAE Brief • Iran 40 • KHDA • Legal Tips

READ NEXT: The UAE Keeps Calm And Resilient Through 2700+ Attacks