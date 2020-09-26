Announcements
A New Mission: The TAW Cubs Will Be Covering The Distance Of The Sydney Opera House This Month
The entire Team Angel Wolf squad have yet again taken on another jaw-dropping and inspiring challenge, and this time the TAW cubs will be in the spotlight.
Little Tia has taken it upon herself to carry her brother, Rio, on her back and remotely cover the distance of the landmark Sydney Opera House (which will be 9.25 times climbing the stairs at their home)!
‘Tia is 13 yrs old, 42kgs & Rio is 17 yrs old, 45kgs, Person Of Determination’
The Challenge will take place at 6pm on Saturday, September 26!
You can watch the 13-year-old braveheart along with her brother LIVE for her finish part of it on Saturday 18:00 UAE time.
If you want to do this inclusive challenge, there are many different ways to do it… and for more deets on the same, click here.
Support the journey
Please contact: Nick Watson, Founder | +971 58 559 9881 | nick@teamangelwolf.com