A New Mission: The TAW Cubs Will Be Covering The Distance Of The Sydney Opera House This Month

The entire Team Angel Wolf squad have yet again taken on another jaw-dropping and inspiring challenge, and this time the TAW cubs will be in the spotlight.

Little Tia has taken it upon herself to carry her brother, Rio, on her back and remotely cover the distance of the landmark Sydney Opera House (which will be 9.25 times climbing the stairs at their home)!

‘Tia is 13 yrs old, 42kgs & Rio is 17 yrs old, 45kgs, Person Of Determination’