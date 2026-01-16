The Beloved Texas De Brazil Has Closed Down All Branches In The UAE

The beloved Texas de Brazil has officially shut down all its branches in the UAE. The Brazilian-American steakhouse was known for mixing authentic Brazilian churrasco with big Texas energy, And, of course, endless cuts of meat that kept diners coming back for more.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

From packed tables to permanent closure

At its peak, Texas de Brazil operated three branches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. And they were almost always packed. That’s why the closure came as such a shock. Regulars were left disappointed and confused, especially since there were no clear signs the restaurant was struggling. Social media reactions quickly followed, with diners saying things like, “I’m going to miss their lobster bisque,” and “Oh man, I loved that place.”

Speculation turned into confirmation when someone snapped a photo of the restaurant showing it clearly closed down. Also, on Google Maps, all branches show as “permanently closed”.

The Dubai Mall branch told a different story

The Dubai Mall location added to the confusion. It was initially listed as temporarily closed, with promises of reopening soon. Staff were reportedly told the same, giving hope to loyal customers. However, that hope faded when the space was later replaced by another restaurant, confirming that the closure was final.

Adding to the mystery, Texas de Brazil has not released any official statement on social media regarding the closures. Lovin Dubai reached out to the restaurant for comment but did not receive a response.

The end of an era

For many, Texas de Brazil was the go-to spot for celebrations, cheat days, and unlimited meat feasts. Whether it was a birthday dinner, a long-overdue catch-up with friends, a post-payday splurge, or one of those nights where counting calories simply didn’t exist. It’ll definitely be missed.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Prayers to Iran, UAE Nestle Recall, Parking, Mum Rant, Ranches Ladies

ALSO READ: Discovery Gardens Residents Are Frustrated Paying For Parking While Registrations Remain Pending