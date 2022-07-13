The Biggest Supermoon In The UAE Is Going To Light Up The Sky

Grab your binoculars for this Supermoon in the UAE!

The biggest and brightest full moon is about to light up the skies tonight from 6:07 pm all over the Emirates. This Strawberry Supermoon is the closest the moon has been to the Earth this year.

@l_Arquam posted the beauty, brightness, size of a full moon seen in Dubai in September, 2021

Supermoon captured from the desert of Dubai UAE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FTMpraY6Ea — Arqam (@I_Arquam) September 29, 2021

The first full Supermoon appeared on May 16 at a distance of 362,127 km away from Earth. While the second appeared on June 14 at 357,658 km away.

This is the third out of four Supermoons this year. It will be 357,418 kilometres away from earth, while the average distance is 384,472km. The fourth and last Supermoon will be on August 12, 2022.

@djflore shared on Twitter an image he captured of the Supermoon in the UAE on May 2021

This Supermoon will appear for about three full days! Starting from early Tuesday morning all the way to early Friday morning. It will be at its biggest and brightest on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:07 pm in the Emirates.

@ SaasstSharjah posted photos on Twitter of the Supermoon at its brightest and fullest taken on April 2021