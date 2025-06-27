News

The Busiest Day For Dubai International Airport This Summer Revealed

By

Dubai International Airport has notified passengers that 3.4 million guests will pass through DXB between June 27 and July 9. Woah, that’s a big number and you’re advised to reach the airport at least three hours before the flight!

It is going to be a busy week ahead…

DXB will be buzzing during summer break! As families go back to their home countries during school holidays or on a touristy vacay, the airport is expecting average daily traffic of 265,000 people during the peak period.

The BUSIEST day for Dubai International Airport will be…

The airport will be overcrowded on July 5, so if you have a flight booked for next Saturday, here is a heads-up well in advance! Better to be safe than sorry!

DXB will be the busiest for departures as well as international transfers on the day.

 

‘Don’t be late to your gate’: Emirates issues advisory

The airline mentioned 30,000 passengers will be departing from Dubai daily in the coming week. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

