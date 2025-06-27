The Busiest Day For Dubai International Airport This Summer Revealed

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Dubai International Airport has notified passengers that 3.4 million guests will pass through DXB between June 27 and July 9. Woah, that’s a big number and you’re advised to reach the airport at least three hours before the flight!
DXB will be buzzing during summer break! As families go back to their home countries during school holidays or on a touristy vacay, the airport is expecting average daily traffic of 265,000 people during the peak period.
The airport will be overcrowded on July 5, so if you have a flight booked for next Saturday, here is a heads-up well in advance! Better to be safe than sorry!
DXB will be the busiest for departures as well as international transfers on the day.
The airline mentioned 30,000 passengers will be departing from Dubai daily in the coming week. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!
