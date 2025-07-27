The Dubai Government’s 4-Day Work Week Boosted Productivity By 87%

One small idea made a big difference. Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, a Dubai government employee, proposed a simple but powerful concept: introduce flexible summer working hours to support employees during the hottest months of the year. That idea led to the launch of the ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative, and it’s already proving to be a game-changer.

The initiative, led by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), trialled a 4-day work week across multiple government entities during summer 2024.

The results are in, and they’re nothing short of impressive. According to DGHR’s assessment of the pilot phase, the new structure brought major improvements across the board:

An 87% improvement in employees’ ability to complete tasks on time

A 96% boost in customer service, with zero complaints recorded

A 98% rise in overall employee happiness and enthusiasm

Dr. Al Muhairi was officially honoured by DGHR for his innovative idea

The department highlighted that this recognition isn’t just about one suggestion; it’s about reinforcing a culture where employee voices matter and where smart ideas are turned into action.

H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said the initiative reflects a broader strategy to invest in human capital. “With the right support, these ideas can be translated into effective success stories that make a difference in the lives of employees and the wider community,” he noted.

The flexible work model was introduced during a structured trial phase and was closely monitored for impact. It’s part of a wider vision by the Dubai Government to promote innovation, improve service delivery, and support employee well-being, all at once.

With outcomes like these, Dubai is sending a clear message: flexible work can be both productive and people-focused. And when employees are empowered, everyone benefits! *Hint hint* Private sector employees are hoping for the same strategy to be implemented.

