The Hi-Fi Dubai Launch Of The 'Burj Khalifa' Song From Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Is Apparently CANCELLED!

This is some gut-wrenching news for Akki fans in Dubai… According to Indian news outlets, Indian actor Akshay Kumar was strongly pushing for a GRAND launch of the Burj Khalifa song from his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb in Dubai, BUT that reportedly is no longer happening. The entire crew came down to the UAE back in Jan 2020, pre-pandemic to shoot the high-scale song ‘Burj Khalifa’ and planned for a massive media event in Dubai ALAS came COVID-19 and shut down all plans for the same. Stating to a news site that the “commercials didn’t work out in their favour” the makers decided against the major launch event in the city.

Laxmmi Bomb is also receiving major flack online for a wrongful and satirical depiction of the LGBTQ community – feeding into the already stereotypical views of the same

Glimpses of the ‘Burj Khalifa’ song can be seen in the recently dropped Laxmmi Bomb trailer

The song was shot across SEVERAL Dubai locations including, Burj Khalifa, Meydan Bridge, Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Marina More than 100 background dancers were recruited for this song, which is said to be one of the KEY highlights of the movie.

The lead actors of the upcoming Bollywood movie will don multiple boujee and OTT avatars in the song – choreographed by Ganesh Acharya