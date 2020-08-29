Dubai To Be Home To The NEXT BIG Hot Dog Eating Competition In The World

*DISCLAIMER: Vegans look away nowww!!*

Already drooling at the headline? Well, then you izz a hotdog maniac and yooouu know it.

And exciting for you, a world-famous hotdog eating competition, Nathan’s Famous is coming to Dubai with their first-ever International contest and Halal hot dogs. #Wienninggg.

According to a statement given to the Business Wire, the fast food resto is currently sourcing venues and sponsors for the Hot Dog Eating Contest Regional Qualifier event in Dubai… although the venue is still unsure, the PRIZE sure has been decided!! It’s official that the male and female winners of the Dubai comp will be taken to compete in the finals in Coney Island, NY on July 4, 2021.

“Our team is excited about the growth and potential we see for Nathan’s Famous in Dubai, especially following our trip there just a couple of weeks ago…”

James Walker, SVP of restaurants at Nathan’s Famous further added that,