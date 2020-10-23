Announcements
The Pointe's EPICALLY Dreamy 'The Palm' Fountain Is Officially Largest In The World
ISSA CONFIRMED FOLKS.
Dubai has broken yet another Guinness World Record – a record which was previously set by itself – World’s Largest Fountain.
Nakheel Malls recently SMASHED the record for world’s largest fountain, measuring at a whopping 7,327 square meters that span across the complete boulevard of The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah.
The record-breaking spectacle named The Palm Fountain was officially inaugurated on Thursday, October 22 at the Point Palm Jumeirah.
Climbing up the ranks as the World’s Largest Fountain, The Palm Fountain has left the Dubai Mall fountain resting at 2nd place for the title.
Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager – MENA at Guinness World Records said,
GWR is delighted to officially see The Palm Fountain breaking the title of the Largest fountain.
This fountain is an example of another milestone in Dubai’s architectural achievements and we are excited to declare it Officially Amazing™.
The fountains blast up to 105 metres high and consist of more than 3,000 synchronized LED lights
The Palm Fountain shows last 3 mins long.
Spectators enjoyed the groundbreaking show while adequately spaced out and observed strict social distancing throughout the inauguration show
This multicoloured stunner right here was designed with advanced-level colour and brightness controls
Visitors literally watched history in the making last night as they witnessed The Palm Fountain break the world record
The launch event that began at 4pm on Thursday, saw multiple DJs, dance shows and a MASSIVE firework show
The Palm Fountain is all set to enthral you year-round with spectacular shows daily from sunset to midnight!