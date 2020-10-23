The Pointe's EPICALLY Dreamy 'The Palm' Fountain Is Officially Largest In The World

ISSA CONFIRMED FOLKS.

Dubai has broken yet another Guinness World Record – a record which was previously set by itself – World’s Largest Fountain.

Nakheel Malls recently SMASHED the record for world’s largest fountain, measuring at a whopping 7,327 square meters that span across the complete boulevard of The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah.

The record-breaking spectacle named The Palm Fountain was officially inaugurated on Thursday, October 22 at the Point Palm Jumeirah.

Climbing up the ranks as the World’s Largest Fountain, The Palm Fountain has left the Dubai Mall fountain resting at 2nd place for the title.

Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager – MENA at Guinness World Records said,