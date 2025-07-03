The Ruler Of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Pays Over AED 7 Million For Girl’s Treatment

The ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has covered the cost of Syrian girl Yaqeen Ibrahim Kanaker’s medical treatment. Heartwarming to say the least!

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

Yaqeen’s father Ibrahim Kanaker had posted a video on social media

In the clip, Ibrahim could be heard asking for immediate help for his daughter’s treatment, adding she does not have much time left. The video instantly went viral, with many expressing their solidarity with the little girl and her family. And Sheikh Mohammed took notice of it too! Ibrahim confirmed that Sheikh Mohammed’s office contacted him directly and informed him that he would cover all of Yaqeen’s medical expenses.

The entire treatment costs more than AED 7 million and is only available in a limited number of countries, including Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, in Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

An emotional Ibrahim could not be more grateful to Sheikh Mohammed

He told Al-Emarat Al-Youm, “I cannot find words to express my appreciation and gratitude for this humanitarian gesture from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. My feelings are indescribable. His Highness has restored hope to my daughter and my entire family. We will never forget this moment, and it will remain etched in our memories for as long as we live.”

Yaqeen suffers from a rare genetic disease

She was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease that requires urgent treatment. The condition damages and kills motor neurons, leading to progressive muscle weakness and wasting. It is characterised by the degeneration of lower motor neurons in the spinal cord and brainstem, resulting in muscle weakness, atrophy, and potential breathing and swallowing difficulties.

Here’s hoping and praying for Yaqeen to come out of the treatment stronger and live a blessed, healthy and fulfilling life!

Watch: The Lovin Dubai Show: ‘Magic Ink’ Scam

READ NEXT: New Support Announced For First-Time Home Buyers In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.