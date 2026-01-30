The UAE Basketball Community Mourns The Loss Of A Beloved Coach – Belal Abiad

Last night, the UAE basketball scene lost one of its most influential figures. Coach Belal Abiad, founder of the Ball Above All Basketball Academy, tragically passed away, leaving behind a community that is heartbroken, grateful, and forever changed.

More than a coach, he was an inspiration

Belal wasn’t just a Coach. He was someone who held the torch for kids picking up a ball for the first time, for athletes chasing bigger dreams, and for families looking for a place to belong.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram, Ball Above All captured what so many in the community feel:

From academies to leagues, Belal created spaces where confidence grew, friendships formed, and young players felt seen.

Courts became communities.

Teammates became lifelong friends.

For many, their journey in basketball, and sometimes in life, started simply because Belal believed in them.

A loss felt across the UAE

As the news spread, tributes poured in from all corners of the basketball community. Players, parents, coaches, and friends shared photos, stories, and memories with the man who had touched their lives so deeply.

The overwhelming response made one thing clear: Belal’s legacy will continue to live on…

He wasn’t remembered for trophies or wins alone, but for the countless moments of support he poured in and moments he showed up at.

Honouring a life that gave so much

In his honour, Ball Above All has postponed all league games and will be holding a memorial service today at 7pm, giving the community a moment to come together and lovingly remember Coach Belal.

Belal’s impact didn’t end with the final whistle. It lives on in every child he inspired, every player who found purpose through basketball, and every life he helped shape.

Rest in peace, Coach Belal Abiad.

You will continue to live on in people’s hearts, memories, and every game played with love for the sport you gave so much to.

