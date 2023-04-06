The UAE Condemns Israeli Police’s Storming Of The Al Aqsa Mosque

On Wednesday, April 5, Israeli Police Forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for the second time. The raid took place hours after they first raided the compound and arrested hundreds of Palestinians.

On April 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation condemned the raiding of the Al Aqsa Mosque

In a statement, MoFAIC ‏reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque. As well as a halt to the serious and provocative violations taking place there. Furthermore, the UAE underscored the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites. Which is in accordance with international law and the historical context at hand. Also, not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem endowment that manages the affairs of the Mosque.

Moreover, the UAE called on Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region. Which affirms the UAE’s rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten to further exacerbate escalation.

The United Nations also called for the easing of tensions between Palestine and Israel after the Al Aqsa Mosque raid

Tor Wennesland, the U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East said, “Leaders on all sides must act responsibly and refrain from steps that could escalate tensions.”

Additionally, the Arab League held an emergency meeting after. Where it condemned the raid of the Al Aqsa Mosque and said it endangered regional stability.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China asked the 15-member United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation behind closed doors on Thursday, said diplomats.

Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt also condemned the incident.

