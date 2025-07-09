The UAE Denies Rumours About Lifetime Golden Visa For Certain Nationalities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
If you’ve been scrolling Instagram, Facebook, X, or even checking WhatsApp forwards lately… you’ve probably seen claims that Indians can now get a lifetime UAE Golden Visa for AED 100,000 through a new “nomination-based visa.”
Let’s clear things up, this is not true.
For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp
According to the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the viral reports are false. The ICP officially denied the rumours and confirmed that Golden Visas are only granted based on approved laws and criteria, not based on nationality.
View this post on Instagram
Some media outlets and a foreign consultancy office falsely claimed that a lifetime Golden Visa could be granted to all Indian citizens by paying AED 100,000. They called it a “nomination-based visa,” but UAE authorities confirmed this program does not exist.
Authorities have warned the public:
ALSO READ: This UAE National Day 2025 Could Turn Into A 5-Day Weekend Break
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service