The UAE Denies Rumours About Lifetime Golden Visa For Certain Nationalities

If you’ve been scrolling Instagram, Facebook, X, or even checking WhatsApp forwards lately… you’ve probably seen claims that Indians can now get a lifetime UAE Golden Visa for AED 100,000 through a new “nomination-based visa.”

Let’s clear things up, this is not true.

What the ICP actually said

According to the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the viral reports are false. The ICP officially denied the rumours and confirmed that Golden Visas are only granted based on approved laws and criteria, not based on nationality.

What did the false reports claim?

Some media outlets and a foreign consultancy office falsely claimed that a lifetime Golden Visa could be granted to all Indian citizens by paying AED 100,000. They called it a “nomination-based visa,” but UAE authorities confirmed this program does not exist.

This is your PSA to ONLY trust official sources

Authorities have warned the public:

Don’t trust fake Golden Visa offers

Don’t pay unverified consultants

Never share personal documents with unofficial parties

Always check visa info via ICP’s website or call 600522222 (available 24/7)

