The UAE President Attended An Iftar Banquet Hosted By The Ruler Of Dubai

On March 26, the UAE President and Ruler of Dubai exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan at an Iftar banquet in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hosted an Iftar banquet for H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

The ruler of Dubai hosted the Iftar banquet at Za’abeel Palace in Dubai for the UAE President.

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange greetings on the occasion of Ramadan#WamNews https://t.co/6ELlDzVLsK pic.twitter.com/PcN8VSwhro — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 26, 2023

Other than the UAE President, many officials of the UAE attended the Iftar Banquet on March 26

Of the attendees were:

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region

The Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

The Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office

The Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

And an addition of senior officials

