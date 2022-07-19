The UAE President Met The President Of France On A State Visit In Paris

The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with Emmanuel Macron, the President of France in Paris on July 18. It is important to mention, His Highness initially landed in Paris on July 17. He then met with the President of France at Élysée Palace in Paris.

This is the UAE President’s first visit outside of the Gulf since taking office in May 2022

Additionally, this visit strengthened relations between the UAE and France. Both leaders witnessed the launch of the UAE-France Business Council. As well as the signing of MoUs and agreements in Energy, Space, and Business.

I was pleased to arrive in France, a close strategic ally of the UAE, and meet my friend President Emmanuel Macron. Our countries enjoy longstanding partnerships across many fields. We look forward to further collaborations and strengthening ties towards a prosperous future. pic.twitter.com/6V99L8CCF2 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 18, 2022

The UAE President and President of France signed MoUs and agreements to strengthen ties between both nations

Furthermore, the signed Memorandum of Understandings and agreements were about culture, education, space, regional stability and security.

