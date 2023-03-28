د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE Strongly Condemns Israel’s Decision To Allow Resettlement In Occupied Palestine

The UAE strongly condemned Israel’s decision to allow resettlements in the areas of north West Bank in occupied Palestine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) released a statement condemning Israel’s actions.

Israel’s decision revolves around allowing people to resettle and authorising new settlements in occupied Palestine

In a statement, MoFAIC affirmed the UAE’s rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy. The UAE also rejects all practices that threaten to further exacerbate escalation and instability in the region.

Due to Israel’s decision, the MoFAIC stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace

They also stressed putting an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution. As well as establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The UAE also condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran and the Turkish flag in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

