The UAE’s Next Public Holiday Is Closer Than You Think

Post-Eid blues? Not so fast…

Yes, the Eid Al Adha vibes might be fading, but guess what? There’s another public holiday coming around the corner…

What’s next on the calendar?

The Islamic New Year is making its entrance, marking the beginning of Muharram and the start of the Islamic calendar. For those already missing the long weekend vibes, this couldn’t come at a better time.

Here’s where timing gets a bit tricky. The Islamic New Year should fall on Thursday, June 26, based on current astronomical predictions. However, if the lunar calendar has other plans, the holiday could shift to Friday, June 27 instead. The exact date depends on the lunar month of Dhu Al Hijja – if it runs for 30 days instead of 29, everyone gets to enjoy a Friday off instead of Thursday. Either way, it’s a welcome break during the work week.

The PERFECT timing for summer

This mid-week holiday arrives at just the right moment during the summer months. Whether it lands on Thursday or Friday, residents can look forward to extending their weekend or simply enjoying a well-deserved break from the daily routine.

The Islamic New Year also holds special significance as it commemorates the Hijra, Prophet Muhammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina, making it both a meaningful and relaxing occasion.

