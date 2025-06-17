These UAE Airlines Have Been Named The World’s Safest Airlines Of 2025

No surprises there… here comes another shoutout for the UAE! Two of its leading airlines have been named among the ‘World’s Safest Airlines’ of 2025.

Yes, you guessed it!

According to the latest rankings, revealed by Airline Ratings, Emirates and Etihad Airways have rounded off the top five in the list. Air New Zealand has bagged the top spot on the world’s safest full-service airline list, Emirates came in at third place, alongside Qatar Airways and Cathay Pacific.

Moreover, Etihad Airways secured fifth place in the rankings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by لوڤن أبوظبي | Lovin Abu Dhabi (@lovinabudhabi) Here’s how the airlines are ranked Consultations with check pilots and aviation experts are the obvious ways to rate an airline but several other factors play a big role too. These include serious incidents over the past two years, fleet age, fleet size, rate of incidents, fatalities, profitability to name a few. UAE knocked it out of the park with low-cost carriers too! Wizz Air and FlyDubai were rated high on the safest low-cost carriers list. The two budget airlines came in at seventh and eleventh place, respectively. The Lovin Dubai Show: Long Weekend On The Way ALSO READ: The UAE’s Next Public Holiday Is Closer Than You Think Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.