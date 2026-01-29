This Dubai Creator’s Lane Discipline Rant Was Painfully Relatable!

Dubai content creator Rashed Alfalasi has officially had enough with a particular group of drivers, and honestly, who hasn’t?

In a video shared on his profile, Rashed went on a hilariously honest rant about drivers who completely ignore lane discipline

You know the ones that make you question how they even got their licence in the first place.

Five lanes, zero planning

The most dreaded scene for a driver – a five-lane road, traffic flowing normally, and suddenly a driver decides to cut across from the first lane straight to the last lane. No mirror check. No indicator. Just vibing and praying to the lords.

According to Rashed, these drivers wait until the sign appears at the very last second, then make a sharp, hazardous turn like the rest of the road doesn’t exist.

And in that moment, he perfectly voiced everyone’s internal scream:

“Why brother? Why you no stay in your lane?”

The confidence of these last minute lane-cutters is almost impressive.

They genuinely believe it’s not that big of a deal, and pass by with full confidence, despite the chaos they’re causing around them.

Rashed joked about how he often has no choice but to give them space, even after waiting in the lane for what feels like five hours. Because else they might as well just scrape past your car and continue on their journey like nothing happened.

He hilariously goes on with the rant saying “Bicycle, no problem. Hit the cars, no problem. Everything no problem”. WHY YOU NO HAVE PROBLEM CUTTING LANES THIS WAY HABIBI!

His honest rant hit home for a lot of drivers. Because deep down, we all know that one driver.

And if you happen to be one among them, pleaseeee for everyone’s sake stop going adventurous on the roads.

Fines & penalties

In the UAE, failing to maintain lane discipline, including sudden lane changes, improper drifting, or crossing solid lines, results in a fine of at least AED 400 and 4 black points.

Dangerous, abrupt lane changes (swerving) or obstructing traffic can lead to higher penalties, including up to AED 1,000 in fines, potential vehicle impoundment, and additional black points.

Be safe out there, and keep the roads safe for everyone!

