This Dubai Resident Just Met The Most Honest Stranger Over A Lost iPhone

A Dubai resident recently shared a story on Reddit that proves sometimes, it’s the smallest acts that leave the biggest impact.

While running errands at a local grocery store, he accidentally dropped his iPhone in the parking lot

He didn’t realise it was missing until he got home, and panicked. With no luck tracking it, he called the phone from his wife’s number… and someone actually answered.

“Come to Viva, I have it,” said a man on the line.

When he arrived, the stranger, a man named Kareem, handed over the phone, but refused any reward. Even when 50 AED was discreetly offered, Kareem, the man who found the phone, just smiled and said he did it “for the pleasure of my Lord.”

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

A small gesture, but a huge reminder that kindness still thrives in everyday life. In a city often known for its glittering skyscrapers, luxury malls, and fast-paced lifestyle, it’s moments like these that show the true heart of Dubai.

Stories like Kareem’s remind us that Dubai isn’t just a city of landmarks; it’s a city full of humanity, compassion, and hidden gems that make it feel like home!

The Lovin Dubai Show :Iran Attacks Day 41 • UAE Unity • Gaza Weddings READ NEXT: CEASEFIRE AGREED! UAE Residents React To The Latest US-Iran Update