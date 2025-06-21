This Is YOUR Sign To Join The UAE’s Most Empowering Fitness Event!

Say hello to SHE RUNS — the UAE’s most iconic women’s fitness event, rebranded and reimagined to inspire a new generation.

Previously known as the Women’s Run, this legendary event is making its grand return on November 2, 2025, at none other than Expo City Dubai

Organised by Plan b Group, this run is all about community, connection, and change!

Formerly known as the Women’s Run, SHE RUNS is more than just a name change — it’s a movement for inclusion, strength, and the collective power of women across the nation.

Anddd it’s literally for everyone!

From first-timers to pros, young girls to grandmothers… run, jog, or walk your way through 1km, 3km, 5km, or 10km

PLUS they also have special tracks for Emirati women, young girls, and People of Determination mean EVERYONE’s included!!!

What’s waiting for you?

The return of the legendary SHE RUNS Power Hour — think motivational talks, group warm-ups, and vibes that’ll have you hyped before you even cross the starting line

Major community feels — SHE RUNS is part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30, backed by Dubai Sports Council, and partners with the Dubai Active Show

“For Voices. For Connection. For Change.” — that’s the message SHE RUNS is championing in 2025, perfectly in sync with the UAE’s Year of the Community!

If you needed a sign to get moving, this is it. Ladies — it’s time to gear up, round up your crew, and register now at www.sheruns.me or via Premier Online.

Important Details:

E vent date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Location: Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai Race categories: 1km, 3km, 5km, 10km

1km, 3km, 5km, 10km Open to: All ages, fitness levels, Emirati women, young girls, People of Determination