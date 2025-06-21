This Is YOUR Sign To Join The UAE’s Most Empowering Fitness Event!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Say hello to SHE RUNS — the UAE’s most iconic women’s fitness event, rebranded and reimagined to inspire a new generation.
Organised by Plan b Group, this run is all about community, connection, and change!
Formerly known as the Women’s Run, SHE RUNS is more than just a name change — it’s a movement for inclusion, strength, and the collective power of women across the nation.
Anddd it’s literally for everyone!
PLUS they also have special tracks for Emirati women, young girls, and People of Determination mean EVERYONE’s included!!!
What’s waiting for you?
The return of the legendary SHE RUNS Power Hour — think motivational talks, group warm-ups, and vibes that’ll have you hyped before you even cross the starting line
Major community feels — SHE RUNS is part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30, backed by Dubai Sports Council, and partners with the Dubai Active Show
If you needed a sign to get moving, this is it. Ladies — it’s time to gear up, round up your crew, and register now at www.sheruns.me or via Premier Online.
