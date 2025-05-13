This Local Brand Is Quietly Winning The Egg Game!

Let’s face it…the egg aisle can be a minefield.

Dozens of brands. Different sizes. A rainbow of stamps. And you’re left wondering…which eggs are actually the best?

So folksss, here’s the scoop…

If you’re after eggs that are fresh, local, and full of goodness , you need to check before you buy — and ask for Jenan!

Ever noticed the little coloured stamp on your eggs? That’s not just decoration — it’s the secret to knowing where your eggs come from. Here’s what they actually mean:

Pink Stamp = Imported from overseas (think: 20+ day journey on ships!)

Green Stamp = GCC produced

Green Stamp + UAE = Locally farmed right here in the Emirates 🇦🇪

And guess what?

Jenan eggs proudly wear that Green UAE stamp, because they’re born and packed right here in Ras Al Khaimah!

While imported eggs are sitting on ships, in ports, and warehouses for over three weeks, Jenan’s local eggs are delivered daily in temperature-controlled trucks. They go from farm to shelf in just a few hours.

That’s how you get eggs that are fresher, tastier, and way more nutritious!!!

And these eggs don’t just taste good…they come from happy, healthy hens.

Jenan’s flock is award- winning ( literally 🏆) in the UAE and Oman, and are raised on a 100% vegetarian diet made from high- quality, in- house grains

So yes, your omelette just got an upgrade!

Anddd in a world full of choices, here’s one that’s easy…Buy Local. Ask for Jenan.

Because when it comes to eggs, fresh is best and local is even better!