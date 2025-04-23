This Mall Turned 20 And Is Handing Out Holidays Like Candy!

Ibn Battuta Mall is turning the big 2-0 and they’re throwing a celebration that’s giving major vacay vibes! From April 21 to May 10, the iconic mall is rolling out a 20-day bash…and they’re not holding back.

Shoppers who spend just AED 200 at any store get entered into a daily prize draw to win a family holiday for FOUR

And the destinations? Oh, they did not come to play. Winners will get to pick from China, Egypt or India… culture, food, history, vibes… all packed into one incredible adventure.

And that too, DAILY. Which means 20 lucky families will be packing their bags for the trip of a lifetime!

Here’s how you get in on the action:

Spend AED 200 or more at any store

Submit your receipts at the customer service desk

Get entered into the daily draw automatically

The more you shop, the more chances you’ve got to win!

Anddd the trip is giving *main character energy*…

Return flights, accommodation, and transportation from the airport to your hotel — all sorted!

You just need to bring your passport and sense of adventure!

With a 4-night, 5-day family trip up for grabs every single day, this is a celebration you don’t want to miss.

The campaign reflects Ibn Battuta Mall’s signature tagline, More to Explore — a reminder that this isn’t just any mall. It’s a global journey through culture, history, and now… epic giveaways!

Whether you’re discovering the themed courts, hunting for Eid gifts, or just popping in for your weekend shopping, there’s more waiting for you.

So get exploring….and maybe, just maybe, you’ll be jetting off on a dream holiday next!

Important deets!

Where: Ibn Battuta Mall

When: April 21 – May 10

How: Spend AED 200 – Enter the daily draw

Reward: Win a family trip to China, Egypt or India

1 winner. Every. Single. Day.

So peeps, are you pulling up or what?