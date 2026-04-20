This Palm Escape Comes With Spa Deals & Beach Co-Working

If your idea of a reset includes beach views, spa time and zero stress… this one’s calling your name.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah Dubai is serving up a full-on escape without leaving the city… and honestly, it’s ticking every box right now!

Think: slow mornings, salty air, pool dips, and the kind of “I’ll reply later” energy we all need.

The staycation that actually feels like a holiday

This isn’t your basic overnight stay.

Guests can check in as early as 10AM (yes, you read that right) and stretch the vibe all the way till 6PM checkout. That’s basically two full days of beach + pool energy.

Add in:

Complimentary breakfast

Kids under 12 stay AND dine free

Access to the beach, pool + fitness centre

2-for-1 spa treatments at Saray Spa

and suddenly your “quick break” just turned into a full recharge mode.

Prices start from AED 523+.

Or go big with AED 500 daily credit

If you’re feeling a little extra (as you should), there’s also a package that comes with AED 500 daily resort credit.

So basically? Your meals, drinks, and even spa moments are sorted.

This one includes:

Sea view rooms

Private beach cabana access

Kids club + teens room

Spa access (hello sauna + jacuzzi life)

All from AED 749+ per night.

Not staying? There’s a beach day pass too

Not ready to commit to a stay? No problem. You can still tap into the vibe with a simple day pass:

AED 150 (fully redeemable on food & drinks

Beach + pool access

Kids under 16 enter free with parents

No booking needed. Just show up and live your best beach day.

Spa days starting from AED 249? Yes Please!!!

The spa menu at Saray is doing a lot right now.

From aromatherapy massages to Moroccan hammams and glow-boosting facials, it’s basically your excuse to cancel plans and disappear for a few hours. There’s even a couples massage package if you’re feeling wholesome.

Work from the beach? This is your sign

For anyone tired of the same old desk setup… this might change your routine.

The resort just launched co-working packages at their Lobby Lounge, and it’s giving emails but make it aesthetic.

Options include:

AED 99 for a chill workspace + coffee

AED 199 with lunch + beach & pool access

AED 599 for the full experience (meeting room + family beach access)

Work… then reward yourself with a swim. Simple.

Or just move in (Seriously)

If you’ve ever thought about living on the Palm… this is your soft launch.

They’ve introduced monthly beachfront living packages starting from AED 9,850, with perks like:

Daily beach + pool access

Gym + high-speed internet

25% off dining, spa & laundry

Kids club access

Basically, hotel life… but long-term.

Whether it’s a quick escape, a beach day, a work spot upgrade or a full-on lifestyle shift… this Palm spot is covering all bases.

Book via the Marriott Bonvoy app or their website to lock it in.