This Palm Escape Comes With Spa Deals & Beach Co-Working

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If your idea of a reset includes beach views, spa time and zero stress… this one’s calling your name.
Think: slow mornings, salty air, pool dips, and the kind of “I’ll reply later” energy we all need.
This isn’t your basic overnight stay.
Guests can check in as early as 10AM (yes, you read that right) and stretch the vibe all the way till 6PM checkout. That’s basically two full days of beach + pool energy.
Add in:
and suddenly your “quick break” just turned into a full recharge mode.
Prices start from AED 523+.
If you’re feeling a little extra (as you should), there’s also a package that comes with AED 500 daily resort credit.
So basically? Your meals, drinks, and even spa moments are sorted.
This one includes:
All from AED 749+ per night.
Not ready to commit to a stay? No problem. You can still tap into the vibe with a simple day pass:
No booking needed. Just show up and live your best beach day.
The spa menu at Saray is doing a lot right now.
From aromatherapy massages to Moroccan hammams and glow-boosting facials, it’s basically your excuse to cancel plans and disappear for a few hours. There’s even a couples massage package if you’re feeling wholesome.
For anyone tired of the same old desk setup… this might change your routine.
The resort just launched co-working packages at their Lobby Lounge, and it’s giving emails but make it aesthetic.
Options include:
Work… then reward yourself with a swim. Simple.
If you’ve ever thought about living on the Palm… this is your soft launch.
They’ve introduced monthly beachfront living packages starting from AED 9,850, with perks like:
Basically, hotel life… but long-term.
Book via the Marriott Bonvoy app or their website to lock it in.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service