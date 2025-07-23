This Place In Abu Dhabi Is Serving Culture, Chill Vibes & 30% Off!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Looking to beat the heat, soak up some culture, or just shake up your usual summer plans? Whether it’s a family day out or a solo escape into the world of art, Louvre Abu Dhabi has something special lined up. They’ve just launched one of the coolest deals of the season, and it’s the perfect excuse to visit (or revisit) this iconic museum!
Say goodbye to boring summer plans. Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new VR experience lets you step into ancient empires… from Imperial Rome to Medieval Baghdad and Mughal India, in a 40-minute interactive adventure that’ll leave you awestruck. It’s educational, it’s exciting, and yep, it’s all inside the museum.
Art lovers, this one’s for you. Louvre Abu Dhabi is now showcasing Juan Luna’s ‘Una Bulaqueña’, an iconic piece from the Philippines that’s rarely displayed outside the country. It’s powerful, it’s historic, and it’s only here for one year.
Got little ones? They’ll love the Children’s Museum, now home to ‘Picturing The Cosmos’… an interactive 3-floor exhibition all about the universe. Think art, games, and a whole lot of space wonder. And yes, kids enter for FREE!!!
Whether you’re a first-timer or a museum member, Louvre Abu Dhabi is serving up the perfect mix of culture, creativity, and cool vibes, all with a sweet 30% off if you book online.
Don’t sleep on this. Book your tickets now and experience summer like never before!
Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi
Timings:
Weekdays: 10am – 6:30pm
Weekends: 10am – 8:30pm
Book Now: Click here
Membership Perks: Find out more
