A Tinder Nightclub Scam Leaves Victim With An AED 8,000 Bill

Even in the world of dating apps, things don’t always go as planned. A Reddit user recently shared a warning after a friend ended up with an AED 8,000 nightclub bill from a Tinder meetup gone wrong. Knowing how the scam works can help you stay safe and enjoy dating without surprises.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

How the scam works

It often starts like a normal match. You swipe, match, and start chatting with someone attractive. After some conversation, they suggest meeting at a bar or nightclub.

Everything seems fine at first, but once you’re there, they might order expensive drinks, like champagne or premium cocktails. Then, halfway through the night, they “go to the bathroom” and never return. Suddenly, you’re left with a bill that can range anywhere from AED 3,000 to 11,000.

While it’s an unusual situation, it highlights why it’s worth staying aware when meeting new people in social settings.

Red flags to watch out for

You can often spot potential issues before they happen. Some common signs include:

Insisting on a specific venue: Sometimes this is a sign they have an arrangement with the bar or club.

Being unusually forward about meeting quickly: Rushing the first meetup can be a warning sign.

Highly polished or professional photos: Profiles that look like magazine shoots aren’t always real.

Suggesting unfamiliar venues: If it’s a place you’ve never heard of, it’s okay to suggest somewhere else.

Being aware of these red flags doesn’t mean you can’t have fun, it just helps you plan smartly.

How to protect yourself

The Reddit thread mention several easy ways to stay safe and enjoy dating without surprises:

Suggest a neutral venue: Pick a place you’re familiar with and feel comfortable in.

Video call before meeting: A quick video chat can confirm the person is real.

Trust your gut: If something feels off, it’s okay to step back or cancel.

Check the venue online: Look up reviews or search “scam” alongside the location.

A reminder for all dating app users

Most dating app experiences are fun and positive. Incidents like this are rare but serve as a reminder to stay alert. Being aware of your surroundings, setting clear boundaries, and planning your meetups carefully can make a huge difference.

With these tips, you can continue exploring the dating scene safely while enjoying new experiences. Dating should be fun, not stressful, and small precautions can help make sure it stays that way.

The Lovin Dubai Show : Dubai’s Record Property Sales | Kris Fade’s Race | Yo Yo Tour!

ALSO READ: A Resident Is Reminding The Public That Tips Matter For Delivery Riders