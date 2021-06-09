Top 10 Beauty Salons In Dubai That'll Have You Looking SNATCHED! 

Self-care ain’t vanity sis. You could be having the worst of all days, but if your nails are polished, if your hair is cut and blow-dried and if your eyebrows are on FLEEEK then you are just wholesomely ready to take on the WORLD… or is that just me?! Indulging in self-care and a lil bit of pampering every now and then does wonders to your energy levels… and ofc gives you that confidence injection as well (that we all need from time to time). So here, my queens is a list of the top 10 beauty salons in Dubai that are sure to make the cut (lol🌚) with their stellar rep and top-notch services! Most of which were voted in by you!

10. Beauty Avenue Ladies Salon & Spa Their list of comprehensive services province a holistic approach to hair and beauty. Delve into a world of luxury pampering and invigorating treatments to have you looking and feeling like your best self. Their services include mani-pedis, facials, haircuts, massages, spas, waxing and so much more! Where? Le Solarium-Silicon Oasis

9. Pastels Salon Treatments as soothing as the name! This award-winning hair, beauty, nail and spa salon offers premium services using high-end products including L’Oreal and Kerastase. Recline back and enjoy a levitating hair wash and let their international hairstylists do their thaaang! Where? Mercato Mall, Jumeirah and The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

8. Tips N’ Toes This award-winning salon has been endorsed by nearly every influencer, every blogger in town! With 34 branches across the UAE, Tips & Toes is the largest Beauty and Spa chain in the Middle East. Known for their snatched nail art, this salon will have you racing back for more. Where? Multiple locations across Dubai

7. Cutting Edge Priding itself on its warm and friendly environment, you cannot go wrong with this budget-friendly beauty salon. Cutting Edge Ladies Salon delivers an array of beauty services to those looking to unwind and get pampered without burning a hole through their wallets! Where? IBN Battuta Mall, Marina Plaza, Dubai Marina and JLT, Cluster U

6. Blush N Curls Ladies Salon Spa Everything from keratin or protein hair treatments and eyelash extensions to Cromoaroma facials and therapeutic massages, Blush N Curls is a gem of a salon that offers the highest quality services while adhering to all the hygiene standards, all while being extremely budget-friendly. From professionally delivered services and expert consultations to a comfy experience, each client always comes back for more, be it hair care, makeup, nails, facials or simply a massage. They frequently offer discounted rates and packages to their loyal customers, so hit them up and book in your next glam sesh with the Blush N Curls team. Where? Qusais and Mankhool

5. Pout Salon & Spa Deluxe facials, acrylic nails, Pout hair treatments, hair extensions, lash extensions and SO MUCH MORE! The Pout Salon and Spa have been deemed as the ULTIMATE salon for all things beauty. Getting you filter finish results, Pout will have you glammed like the doll you are. Spoil yourself silly with their variety of treatments and get professional advice on all things hair and skin from their team of experts! Where? Al Barsha 1

4. Chalk Looking for the perfect balayage? Or effortless waves, then worry not! Cuz’ expert stylists are only a blow-dry away with Chalk. Men and women can both head to this chic yet quirky salon to get creative with their looks. This one is said to be for the thinkers… the rebels… because it is after all located in the hub of all things creative: Alserkal Avenue. If you’re looking for a whole new ‘post-breakup-esque- kinda edgy look, then the folks down at Chalk will do you a solid.

3. Snob Salon Get that BOMBSHELL look from this full-service ladies salon. Their bespoke services will have you going from drab to fab in no time at all. Call Snob yo’fairy godmother, cuz’ this salon deffo has that magical touch. The posh interiors and pastel aesthetics of the salon will have you in zen-mode even before your pampering has begun. Where? Jumeirah, Dubai

2. Belle Femme Beauty Salon & Spa 53.8k followers on Insta? I mean it would be a crime not to include this bellissima salon in this round-up. Name it, from body sculpting massages, facial massages and Moroccan baths to hair treatments, extensions and GLAM, at Belle Femme they come at you with nothing but ‘luxury, comfort, and hygiene.’ Spacious, with flawless interiors, this salon will not just leave you with UNREAL results, but will have you ‘gramming every moment of your visit. Where? Jumeirah, JBR, Bay Square and Arabian Ranches

1. Hush Salon A salon that stands the test of time does so for good reason, which is why Hush Salon was a sure inclusion in this list. Over 10 years in the business, Hush Salon is a firm fave; the talented team here are all about hair and keeping your luscious locks healthy as a priority… Swish, swish, swish! Hush Salon specialises in hair color, hair extensions, trendy haircuts and a variety of hair treatments, they have A-MAY-ZINGGG hair nourishment treatments, plus if you book in for balayage services, you get a complimentary Olaplex treatment. Dreamy! Where? Downtown, JBR & WAFI More info here DM them on @hushsalondubai on the ‘gram for rates and info!

