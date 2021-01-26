Top 5 Places To Treat Yourself To Lazy Cakes In Dubai!

Wake up and smell the LAZY CAKES people! The newest rage in cakes has come to Dubai and Lovin Dubai’s very own Casey Fitzgerald is one to have fallen head over heels for these fudgy biscuit-brownie-type delights. Best when served cold, these yummzy cakes are chocolatey, crunchy, delicious and absolutely addictive! PLUS living up to its name, lazy cakes can be made with only 4 ingredients and with 5 minutes of effort altogether. Because lazy cakes are such a novel concept in Dubai, here are the 5 top places you can buy yourself the deeelish cake from:

5. Bait Maryam Located in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), Cluster D, Bait Maryam serves up authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, paired with scrumptious desserts like kunafas, rice puddings and LAZY CAKES! More biscuit and less chocolate, if you’re into the crunch then lazy cakes from this JLT resto will deffo be up your alley.

4. Wooden Bakery If you have a MAJOR sweet tooth than me, then one or two cake pieces is just NO good for people like us. We need QUANTITY FAM. And catering to greedy dessert hogs like us, the Wooden Bakery has blessed us with this lazy cake log. Chocolate for days, this rich and super nutty chocolatey-biscuity goodness is a true crowd pleaser! Expecting guests or not, this lazy cake log should be in your fridge at all times!

3. Starbucks Oh Starbucks… you sooooooOOOOoooo get us! They totes know what us basic bee’s want and they DELIVER. From their newest vegan range to their decadent chocolate lazy cakes. YUM. Layers of chocolate sponge meet luscious dark chocolate, complete with a crunchy middle, ohermge HEAVEN.

2. SugarMoo You crave, they make! You will be licking off every crumb of SugarMoo’s sugary and moist lazy cakes.

1. Lotsa! Lazy Cake HELLO, TO THE OG LAZY CAKE BRAND IN DUBAI!!! It’s safe to say that Lotsa! got the ball rolling on lazy cakes rage here in Dubai. Believe you me, their variety of delectable cakes will be dominating your every thought, your every breath, your every dream after just one bite and the entire team of Lovin Dubai endorse this dessert brand like none other!