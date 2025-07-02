REVEALED: Top Communities Dubai Residents Rent And Buy Houses In

Dubai’s real estate boom is real. Every day, people are looking up multiple property listings in hopes of becoming property owners or snagging a good rental deal… here are the stats for Q2 2025!

Skyloov released its latest market snapshot based on over 44 million search queries and 540 million property views in Q2 2025

While overall demand remains strong, renters are prioritising affordability and location convenience, whereas buyers are seeking long-term value and growth potential in emerging areas.

The most searched for rentals

In Dubai, top rental searches focused on International City, Deira, Bur Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)—communities that offer a mix of budget-friendly housing and good access to commercial hubs.

Abu Dhabi renters showed a preference for Al Reem Island, Hamdan Street, and Khalifa City, reflecting a strong interest in mid-range living options with family-friendly amenities.

The most searched for when buying

In contrast, property buyers were drawn to areas like Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), and JVC for their investment value and proximity to upcoming infrastructure. Outside the main cities, Al Nahda in Sharjah and select areas in Ras Al Khaimah also saw rising buyer interest.

The data, compiled by UAE-based real estate platform Skyloov, highlights a growing split in priorities

Renters are focusing on cost-effective, well-connected living, while buyers are looking for properties with future returns. The trends underscore how shifting economic conditions are reshaping real estate behaviour across the country.

