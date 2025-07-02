News

REVEALED: Top Communities Dubai Residents Rent And Buy Houses In

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Dubai’s real estate boom is real. Every day, people are looking up multiple property listings in hopes of becoming property owners or snagging a good rental deal… here are the stats for Q2 2025!

Skyloov released its latest market snapshot based on over 44 million search queries and 540 million property views in Q2 2025

While overall demand remains strong, renters are prioritising affordability and location convenience, whereas buyers are seeking long-term value and growth potential in emerging areas.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

The most searched for rentals

In Dubai, top rental searches focused on International City, Deira, Bur Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)—communities that offer a mix of budget-friendly housing and good access to commercial hubs.

Recommended

90% Of Dubai And Sharjah Residents Say They Face Daily Traffic90% Of Dubai And Sharjah Residents Say They Face Daily TrafficDubai Metro Stations Now Have Resting Seats For Delivery RidersDubai Metro Stations Now Have Resting Seats For Delivery RidersDubai-based Government Jobs Are Offering Up To AED 50,000 To ExpatsDubai-based Government Jobs Are Offering Up To AED 50,000 To Expats

Abu Dhabi renters showed a preference for Al Reem Island, Hamdan Street, and Khalifa City, reflecting a strong interest in mid-range living options with family-friendly amenities.

Have thoughts? Voice them in the comments below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The most searched for when buying

In contrast, property buyers were drawn to areas like Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), and JVC for their investment value and proximity to upcoming infrastructure. Outside the main cities, Al Nahda in Sharjah and select areas in Ras Al Khaimah also saw rising buyer interest.

The data, compiled by UAE-based real estate platform Skyloov, highlights a growing split in priorities

Renters are focusing on cost-effective, well-connected living, while buyers are looking for properties with future returns. The trends underscore how shifting economic conditions are reshaping real estate behaviour across the country.

Post Views: 0
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service