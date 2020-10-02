#TrumpHasCovid Is The Number 1 Trending Hashtag On Twitter In Dubai

On Friday, October 2 the U.S. President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 and would immediately quarantine and begin the recovery process.

In a tweet shared by President Trump himself, he confirmed:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

Reports claim that Trump contracted the novel virus from Hope Hicks, a trusted aide to the POTUS, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Hicks tested COVID-positive after accompanying Trump to Ohio for the presidential debate and to Minnesota for a campaign event just this week.