#TrumpHasCovid Is The Number 1 Trending Hashtag On Twitter In Dubai
On Friday, October 2 the U.S. President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 and would immediately quarantine and begin the recovery process.
In a tweet shared by President Trump himself, he confirmed:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
Reports claim that Trump contracted the novel virus from Hope Hicks, a trusted aide to the POTUS, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus
Hicks tested COVID-positive after accompanying Trump to Ohio for the presidential debate and to Minnesota for a campaign event just this week.
Trump has once again become the target of the internet as just recently he was seen mocking ‘mask-wearing’ during his election rallies and even took a dig at Joe Biden for complying to COVID-regulations
The COVID-pandemic has killed more than 200,000 people in the US alone and the country remains in the number 1 position with the highest coronavirus infection cases in the world.