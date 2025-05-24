Your UAE Assets May Not Pass Down To Your Kin If You Don’t Have A Will

Nobody wants to think about it, but it’s probably best you do ASAP.

As a Dubai resident, having a will is critical due to the UAE’s unique legal framework, which blends civil law with Sharia principles

Control Over Asset Distribution : Without a will, UAE courts may apply Sharia law or local regulations to divide your estate, which could conflict with your wishes. For non-Muslims, assets might be distributed based on UAE civil law or the laws of your home country, potentially leading to unintended beneficiaries or delays. A will lets you specify exactly who inherits your assets, including property, bank accounts, investments, and personal items.

Protecting Family and Dependents : Dubai’s legal system may not automatically prioritize your spouse, children, or other dependents as you’d expect. For example, under Sharia law, inheritance follows fixed shares, which might not align with your family structure or preferences. A will ensures your loved ones are provided for, especially if you have a non-traditional family setup or dependents with specific needs.

Expatriate Considerations : As an expat, you likely have assets in multiple countries. Without a will, coordinating inheritance across jurisdictions can be chaotic, with different laws applying to different assets. A will registered in Dubai (e.g., with the DIFC Wills Service Centre for non-Muslims) can streamline this, ensuring clarity for assets in the UAE and potentially beyond.