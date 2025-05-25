News

UAE Breaks May Heat Record Twice Over Two Days

By

UAE breaks May heat record

Summer’s shown up early and it’s not messing around. The UAE just shattered its May temperature record two days in a row, with 51.6ºC recorded in Sweihan, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. That came right after Friday’s scorcher of 50.4ºC, both beating the previous May record of 50.2ºC set in 2009.

This heat streak follows the hottest April on record in the UAE, with May daily highs averaging 42.6ºC. Globally, things aren’t cooler, 2024 is on track to beat 2023 as the hottest year ever, according to climate experts.

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a heat warning, urging people to avoid direct sun, stay hydrated, and never leave kids or pets in cars.

Basically: it’s not just hot, it’s record-breaking. Stay safe and crank that AC.

