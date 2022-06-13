UAE Cinemas Will Not Screen The Disney Film ‘Lightyear’

UAE cinemas are not screening the Disney+Pixar movie ‘Lightyear’, originally scheduled for release on June 16. The animated film ‘Lightyear’ violated the country’s media content standards.

The Media Regulatory Office announced that the animated film Lightyear, which is scheduled for release on 16th June, is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards. pic.twitter.com/f3iYwXqs1D — مكتب تنظيم الإعلام (@uaemro) June 13, 2022

The media office confirmed that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to a follow-up and an evaluation before the date of screening to the public. These measures are in place to ensure the safety of the released content according to the appropriate age classification.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are not screening ‘Lightyear’

‘Lightyear’ is a spin-off and it tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the space ranger from the ‘Toy Story’. However, the movie will not be screened in the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi, and other countries in West Asia because of a same-sex kiss scene. This scene does not fall under the appropriate age classification of the country’s media content standards.