UAE Drivers Can Have Four Traffic Points Deducted on September 15

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has launched its flagship road safety initiative titled ‘A Day Without Accidents’.
Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!
Motorists across the Emirates have to make a promise to commit to safe driving practices. Those who register and comply with the safety guidelines before August 25 will receive a deduction of four traffic points from their records. The four black points will be automatically deducted from their traffic records on September 15, 2025, without the need to visit service centres.
Most schools across the Emirates will reopen on the day. The initiative aims to highlight the need for the public to follow crucial safety measures such as wearing seatbelts, following speed limits, leaving a safe distance between other vehicles, and avoiding distractions such as using mobile phones, to reduce the number of accidents and injuries.
To sign up, simply head over to the Ministry of Interior’s official website, log in, and sign the pledge!
According to The National, more than 300,000 drivers from across the UAE signed up for the scheme last year. Brig Engineer Hussein Al Harthi, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, said the campaign is central to the government’s efforts to make roads safer for all. “We are keen to launch campaigns to boost traffic safety by encouraging positive behaviours among drivers,” he said. “This requires the co-operation of all members of society, including drivers and pedestrians. We are launching the campaign on the first day of school because it is very important. The priority is to ensure the safety of pupils.”
READ NEXT: A Dubai Student Urges Authorities To Mandate Paid Internships
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service