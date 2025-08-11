UAE Drivers Can Have Four Traffic Points Deducted on September 15

To sign up, simply head over to the Ministry of Interior’s official website, log in, and sign the pledge!

According to The National, more than 300,000 drivers from across the UAE signed up for the scheme last year. Brig Engineer Hussein Al Harthi, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, said the campaign is central to the government’s efforts to make roads safer for all. “We are keen to launch campaigns to boost traffic safety by encouraging positive behaviours among drivers,” he said. “This requires the co-operation of all members of society, including drivers and pedestrians. We are launching the campaign on the first day of school because it is very important. The priority is to ensure the safety of pupils.”