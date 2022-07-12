UAE Fuel Prices Are Still Cheaper Globally Despite Its Increase

Out of 130 countries, the UAE is still considered one of the cheaper countries for fuel. Despite the increase of petrol prices, the UAE’s prices isn’t all bad, according to Global Petrol Prices.

The UAE ranked 51 out of 130 countries and is still one of the cheaper places for fuel

The average price for petrol globally is AED5.39, while the UAE’s petrol prices are at AED4.520.

Venezuela ranked 1st as the country with the lowest prices for petrol while Hong Kong ranked last

Venezuela’s prices were the lowest at AED0.082 per litre. While, Hong Kong’s petrol prices were the highest at AED11.114 per litre.

On a global scale, the UAE’s petrol prices are below average. At AED4.520, the UAE is considered one of the cheapest countries for petrol globally.

In comparison to other GCC countries, the UAE’s petrol prices are the highest

Kuwait ranked 6th globally with prices at AED1.256. Following Kuwait is Bahrain at 14th with petrol prices at AED1.948. At 18th, 20th and 21st are Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman with prices at AED2.118, AED2.281, and AED2.283.

As of July, the UAE has recorded a hike in petrol prices for the 5th time this year, and according to the latest Morningstar research consumers can expect that 2022 will be the worst for inflation (including costs of energy, autos, and other durables), with prices estimated to drop by 2023.