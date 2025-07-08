This UAE National Day 2025 Could Turn Into A 5-Day Weekend Break

Start prepping your OOO replies now… just in case.

If you’re the type who starts planning a staycation the second there’s a whisper of a long weekend, you’re going to want to keep reading. UAE National Day 2025 might just gift us a glorious five-day break.

If you’re new to the UAE…

UAE National Day, or Eid Al Etihad, celebrates the union of the Emirates and falls every year on December 2. In 2025, it’ll be the 54th celebration and lands on a Tuesday. By law, December 2 and 3 are marked as National Day holidays. That would give us a short mid-week break… but here’s where things get interesting.

Could it be longer?

Under the UAE public holiday law, the government can shift holidays to the start or end of the week to create longer breaks. So, there’s a chance that Monday, December 1, could either become a holiday or replace the December 3 break, giving us a full five-day weekend when you factor in the Saturday-Sunday off.

More likely? The December 3 holiday could be moved to Monday, giving us a four-day weekend… still not bad, right?

National Day falls right after UAE Commemoration Day

Observed on November 30. While it’s not normally a public holiday, the law allows local governments (like Dubai’s) to add extra days off. So if that happens, we could be looking at an even longer break.

This flexibility is all thanks to the public holiday law passed in recent years, which made planning easier — like how the Islamic New Year was announced in advance and lined up with a Friday. Handy!

So… stay tuned and maybe don’t make any firm December plans just yet.

