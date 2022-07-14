The UAE President Thanks Residents For Building The UAE

Yesterday, UAE’s President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed broadcasted his plans for the UAE for the coming decade. As one of the key points, he thanked the residents of the nation for their contribution to building the UAE.

The UAE President expresses his pride in the residents of the UAE

“We deeply appreciate the valued role of our residents who consider this country their second home and their continued contributions in building and developing the UAE since its union,” H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed also addressed the diversity of the country

“We will continue to offer a helping hand to all societies, regardless of race, colour and religion,” he stated.

“More than 200 nationalities are active participants in the development of our country, and diversification of our economy is a vital part of our development plans,” His Highness mentioned later in his speech.

His Highness’s speech highlighted the importance of the comfort of the people residing in the UAE

“Ensuring our people have everything they need to live fulfilled, comfortable, and happy lives, remains the basis of all our future plans,” H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed stated.