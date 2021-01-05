Ramadan 2021 To Begin In Less Than 3 Months: Dates Announced

Some super exciting news to start off the day: The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin in 100 days!

According to a renowned Arab astronomer, the Ramadan crescent is expected to form on April 12, 2021, at 6:31pm UAE time.

Thus, Ramadan this year is expected to begin on Tuesday, April 13… literally 3 months away, and we all know how time just flies by.

Also, UAE peeps will most likely enjoy a 5-day look break on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr!

After 30 days of Ramadan, the Eid Al Fitr break will likely to be observed from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15.

All the above dates are subject to moon sighting.