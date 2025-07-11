UAE Residents Applying For A US Visa Will Soon Be Charged This Much Additional Fee

Hold up, UAE residents! If you are making plans for a trip to the US, you might want to get that visa appointment sooner than you thought. That is, if you want to same some extra bucks!

According to the US Congress website, the new legislation mandates a Visa Integrity Fee. And that is a whopping AED920! This will apply to all nonimmigrant visa applicants.

The text of H.R.1, also known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” confirms this new fee will add a MINIMUM of $250 (AED 920) to the cost of obtaining a US visa. This means if the Secretary of Homeland Security decides to raise the amount, he can do so.

The new fee charge is expected to be effective from 2026

The law mentions that the Secretary of Homeland Security will require the payment of the Visa Integrity Fee at the time of issuance of any nonimmigrant visa.

This new fee is in addition to any other fees already authorised by law for US visa applications.

The standard fee for most nonimmigrant visas, including visitor visas, is AED 680

The charge cannot be waived but it can be reimbursed in some cases. To be eligible for fee reimbursement, one must meet certain criteria. For starters, the applicant should have followed all visa rules, including not working illegally in the US. If, for any reason, they had failed to meet the first condition, the application should have left the US within 5 days of the visa expiry without requesting an extension. And lastly, the person must have received an extension or become a green card holder while the visa was still valid.

