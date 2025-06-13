UAE Residents Can Travel To Armenia Visa-Free Soon

A new travel update is here just in time for summer. UAE residents will be allowed to enter Armenia without a visa — a move that’s expected to boost tourism and make last-minute holiday plans even easier. The announcement comes into effect on July 1.

And now, without the hassle of visa formalities, it’s even easier to plan a spontaneous weekend or week-long break.

Summer trip, anyone?

Anyone living in the UAE with a valid residency of at least six more months from the arrival date can enter Armenia without a visa. This applies to residents of all seven emirates.

You can stay in Armenia for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. There are no visa-on-arrival fees or paperwork. Just book your flight and go.

GCC residents included

It’s not just UAE residents benefiting from this change. The Armenian Tourism Committee confirmed that all valid residency holders from the GCC — including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar — are also included in the visa-free entry. This move is part of Armenia’s effort to strengthen tourism and business ties across the Gulf region.

Why Armenia is a great summer escape

Only a three-hour flight from the UAE, Armenia is an underrated gem for summer travel. From its picturesque mountain landscapes and ancient monasteries to its rich cuisine and wallet-friendly prices, it offers a cooler, greener getaway from the desert heat.

