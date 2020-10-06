UAE Residents With Expired Visas Have Until October 11 To Renew Documents

This reminder was issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, (ICA). Rhe reminder further clarified that UAE residents whose visas expired between March 1 and July 11 must renew them by Sunday to avoid paying hefty fines.

If you do not renew your visa by next Sunday, you will be imposed with a daily fine of AED25.

An additional fine of AED250 will be imposed when leaving the UAE.

There is also a daily 20dhs fine for not renewing an Emirates ID – which can go up to AED1,000.

In addition, expats must undergo a medical test to renew their documents