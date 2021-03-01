Tourists Currently In The UAE To Enjoy Free Visa Extension Till March 31

It’s been confirmed that holders of expired 1-month and 3-month UAE visit and tourist visas will see a visa extension until the end of the month, March 31, 2021.

The extension will automatically get updated in the system.

Previously, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a free 1-month visa extension to all tourists on December 27. This came after various countries including the UK, Denmark, Saudi Arabia and others imposed aviation restrictions over the new infectious COVID-19 strain.

In short, those who have come to the UAE on tourist visas and whose visas and entry permits have expired before December 28, 2020, will now see a visa extension till March 31, 2021, without any charge.

This comes as a heee-ugeee relief for those who are yet to renew their visit visas or are facing difficulties in doing so as a result of quarantine scenes or other complications.

For more information regarding you visa status in the UAE, you can contact the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA), on 8005111 or +97143139999.